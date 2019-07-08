Ferryville Tourism Council will host its second Chautauqua program of the 2019 Summer Series at the Village Hall, Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m.
The program focuses on the geology of the Upper Mississippi and Lower Wisconsin rivers. The featured presenter is Eric Carson, a geologist from the Wisconsin Geological and Natural History Survey based in Madison. Carson has worked for this organization for over 11 years, and his specialty is studying the Driftless area of southwest Wisconsin. He will share geologic history, how the rivers came to be where they are, and the types of rock to be found along the rivers.
Treats will be provided. Questions about the program can be directed to Joanne White at 608-734-9018.
The final program of the series will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 14. Bob O’Connor will be speaking about Dennis Mahan, a West Point instructor prior to the Civil War.
