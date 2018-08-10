The Ferryville Tourism Council will hosts its final Chautauqua program for the 2018 season at the Village Hall, Hwy. 35, Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m.
The featured speaker will be Robert Taunt, a local historian and past president of the La Crosse County Historical Society. Taunt is a writer, photographer and researcher. He has been speaking on historical topics for the past 25 years. For this program, Taunt will be sharing the story of the steamboat, the War Eagle. Attendees will learn about steamboating in the era of large boats loaded with passengers plying the waters of the Upper Mississippi River. Treats will be available.
For more information, check out the Facebook page (Ferryvillewi) or call Joanne White 608-734-9018 or Sherry Quamme at 608-734-9077.
