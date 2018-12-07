Organist Charles Bonow will present his festival service concert “O Lord, How Shall I Meet Thee?” at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Stoddard, Sunday, Dec. 23, at 9 a.m.
Bonow is an accomplished organist who travels extensively presenting his service concerts throughout the country. The service will be Bible readings entwined with organ solos and singing of well-loved Christmas anthems. Everyone is invited to attend.
The church is located at 303 Main St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.