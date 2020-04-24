You are the owner of this article.
FFA state convention postponed
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 Wisconsin FFA state convention scheduled for June 15-18 has been postponed until further notice.

The Wisconsin Association of FFA will continue to provide updates, including an initial online experience for FFA members in June with hopes of hosting an in-person convention later in the summer.

Additionally, the convention expo planned for Wednesday, June 17 has been cancelled, and the foundation will follow up with registrants soon.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

