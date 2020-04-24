FFA state convention postponed

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the 2020 Wisconsin FFA state convention scheduled for June 15-18 has been postponed until further notice.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA will continue to provide updates, including an initial online experience for FFA members in June with hopes of hosting an in-person convention later in the summer.
Additionally, the convention expo planned for Wednesday, June 17 has been cancelled, and the foundation will follow up with registrants soon.
