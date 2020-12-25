Fillmore and Houston County Land Rent Survey Results

Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s land rent survey. According to our survey results, 2020 land rental rates in Fillmore County averaged $194.29/acre and in Houston County averaged between $176.76-$199.92/acre. Survey responses for 2020 land rent ranged from $60.00-$290.00/acre. The predicted average for 2021 land rental rates in Fillmore County is $198.23/acre and in Houston County is between $181.03-$203.18/acre. This data is based on 41 usable surveys received this year. Average pasture rental rates for the Houston and Fillmore County area was $68.38/acre in 2020 and is predicted to be $69.15/acre in 2021.

The results presented here are intended to be used as one piece of the discussion during land rent negotiations, not as specific values suggested by Minnesota Extension. Individual parcels may warrant a land rent value above or below the presented average based on production potential, tenant and landlord relationships, economic goals, and other factors. It is the responsibility of the landlord and tenant to consider all of these factors when negotiating land rent agreements. Please remember that Minnesota Extension does not advocate for one agricultural group over another. We are an unbiased source of information and we strive to help all agricultural parties.

This year all local land rent meetings are being held virtually. Please visit z.umn.edu/farmland-rental-workshop for more information on these workshops. If you have any additional questions about land rental rates or other local agriculturally related topics, please contact Mike Cruse, Extension Educator in Houston and Fillmore Counties (507-725-5807/507-765-3896).

