GREEN BAY – Nick Perry didn’t want to jinx himself by even considering the possibility. And who could blame him, after all the freak injuries he’s endured during his career?
So instead of contemplating what it would mean to him to finally enjoy a fully healthy, 16-game NFL season, the Green Bay Packers veteran outside linebacker instead focused solely on the present, having just completed his first training-camp practice of the summer following his activation from the physically unable to perform list earlier in the day.
Perry missed all of the offseason program and all of camp after ankle surgery following last season, but he’d been ramping up his workouts with the athletic training staff in recent days.
“I thought it would be a lot faster,” Perry said of the Packers medical staff clearing him for Sunday’s closed practice, which was devoted to preparations for the Chicago Bears, the team’s opponent in the Sept. 9 regular-season opener. “Obviously the powers that be (wanted to take) the time to make sure the body is fully ready to go. I had in my mind that I was going to be ready before then, but we’re at a stage now where Game 1 is coming around the corner and you’ve got to start getting into some kind of flow moving into the season.
“I feel great. Couldn’t happen at a (more) perfect time for me to really start getting going.”
Now, Perry hopes to keep it going, having battled injuries throughout his career. The Packers have two preseason games remaining – Friday at Oakland and Aug. 30 at Kansas City – but it’s unclear whether Perry will play in either of them. The Packers practice Monday and Tuesday and will have a light practice on Thursday before departing for Oakland.
“I would love to play Friday. That’s not my call, though,” Perry said. “I would love to play just to have an opportunity to go out there and get some real game reps down. But it’s only a couple days of practice this week. I’m just going to see how I feel moving from a day-to-day basis on whether or not I can take on that load. (The Raiders’) field isn’t as great, either. So that might be another reason why they might say, ‘Hey, just take it easy, wait for next week.’”
Perry said his ankle bothered him throughout last season, when he registered only seven sacks in the first year of a five-year, $59 million deal that included an $18 million guaranteed signing bonus and came after an 11-sack season in 2016, the healthiest season of his career since being the Packers’ 2012 first-round draft pick out of USC.
Before that, Perry played most of the 2015 season with a serious shoulder injury – albeit not as severe as the one he suffered through all of 2014 before undergoing offseason surgery — and also had to wear a small cast on his right hand after breaking his ring finger early in the season.
Those injuries came on the heels of having his rookie season of 2012 end after five games because of a wrist injury, and after he missed five games – and parts of several others – with a broken foot in 2013. Both those years, Perry’s injuries came just as he was starting to hit his stride as an outside linebacker after playing with his hand down at defensive end at USC.
Even last year, the ankle wasn’t Perry’s only issue. He also dealt with a broken hand, which forced him to play wearing a club cast, and a shoulder injury while playing in only 12 of 16 games. Perry’s ankle became enough of an issue late in the season that he left the team’s must-win game at Carolina because of it.
No wonder the idea of a healthy season wasn’t something Perry wanted to discuss.
“I don’t want to throw anything out there like that. It’s football,” Perry said. “I try to not play as if I’m going to get hurt. My approach is just to continue to chop at it, continue to work, and everything else will take care of itself. I would love that to happen. But there’s always the season, and anything can happen.
“I tend to view myself as a violent attacker. You don’t think about going into someone – like my hand (injuries), for example. You just don’t think about it. Just the placement alone (led to) me breaking my hand.”
Perry said he has no concerns about being ready for the team’s Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago, and that he won’t have any trouble catching up in the Packers’ new defensive system, which has been installed by new coordinator Mike Pettine.
