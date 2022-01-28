Finch is finally ready for his forever home! He came in initially as a terrified kitten and has spent several... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Last July, Micquel Jackson was thrilled to open his clothing store, a long held dream put on pause due to struggles with mental health, illite…
The redevelopment of La Crosse’s former Kmart site became more of a reality after the site’s new name — “Copper Rocks” — and more details abou…
A 24-year-old La Crosse woman faces multiple drug charges after police reportedly found drugs in a La Crosse hotel room where she was staying.
Three people have been arrested what the La Crosse Police Department describes as the largest seizure of methamphetamine in the city’s history.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
GALESVILLE — A year after she and her husband bought Galesville’s six-lane bowling alley and bar, Angela Kelly says they’ve learned a lot whil…
A 26-year-old La Crosse man reported as missing has been found safe.
The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
A 32-year-old La Crosse woman faces federal charges for alleged drug offenses in the city.
The death of Barbara Kendhammer is getting another national airing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.