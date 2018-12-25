It was December 1986. Like every Christmas season, I looked forward to all the beauty of celebrating my favorite holiday. The gifts were under the tree, the food was purchased, the family plans made. Then suddenly, on Dec. 23, there was devastating news that my brother had been killed in a tractor accident.
The news brought me to my knees in grief and disbelief. He and I grew up like twins, only 13 months apart in age. He was only 35, with a young wife and two little boys, 3 and 5. He farmed in Galesville and had big dreams for his sweet family.
With the small-town funeral home filled to capacity, family friends and neighbors extended far into the streets in a long line, in the cold of winter, to shoulder this loss with us. People who came from distant miles, who had altered their own holiday plans to be with us.
Did they suddenly feel the sense of the frailty of life? Did they think, “What if this was my brother, my husband, my children’s father, my son?” Maybe all of that, but I believe even more it was the great gift of empathy, compassion and love! The sacrificial love of Christmas.
Over the years since, many have shared the difficulty of losing a loved one and facing Christmas. I found myself, then, standing in the Light and the healing powers of Christmas. If not for the coming of the Christ Child, there would have been no “Old Rugged Cross,” no hope of eternal life wrapped in the love of The Father and The Son and the promise of seeing our loved ones again.
Thirty-two years ago, between the loss and grief, I was given the gift of how precious life is. God means it to be that way. May it change how we live, and may we find a way to forgive, and love and care for each other while we yet have the chance.
— Donna Gallup of Onalaska
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.