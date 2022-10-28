TILDEN — The mission: to find every grave on record in the Tilden Lutheran Cemetery. The problem: two graves were missing.

According to findagrave.com the Tilden Lutheran Cemetery had a certain number of perpetual residents. The two that couldn’t be found were ancestors of Travis Hakes and Martin Treptow.

Treptow and Hakes began to clean and photograph headstones early this year. But they realized, in the process, that two graves they thought belonged to two quintessential family members weren’t there. The two, freshly cleaned graves belonged to other family members.

“When we cleaned the graves we found out they were two different people. They were two little children,” Treptow said. “They happened to be the children of William and Paulina Kressin.”

While doing research for a book he’s writing, Treptow realized that he and Hakes couldn’t find the gravestones for Mathilda Albertina Caroline Treptow Dallman and her husband William Gustav Dallman.

But there were pictures of their grave markers on findagrave.com.

Treptow said he felt dismayed in not being able to find those two graves. Treptow and Hakes wanted to find the missing pair of ancestors. They knew they existed. But they didn’t know where on the property their headstones were.

As he thought it through, Treptow realized that graves are frequently overrun by bushes. Treptow said he remembered going to a cemetery in Cadott where his cousins are buried. An overgrown bush became a bit of a discussion between Treptow and his cousin.

“I told him to get in there and clean that out,” Treptow said.

When Treptow and Hakes realized that they couldn’t find two headstones at the cemetery in Tilden, they looked to the bushes.

Hakes decided to measure the length from one plot to another. He said the plots were pretty much the same distance from each other. So he took his measuring stick and went in each direction. As it turns out, the two missing graves were exactly where they belonged, under a lilac bush that had overgrown.

Hakes and Treptow waited until a family of birds had left the bush. They didn’t want to disturb the nest, they said.

The bush died early this fall.

Treptow said he took that as a sign. That’s where they needed to look. Mother Nature was telling them where to go seeking.

They went in and began to cut back the lilac bush.

They brought in shovels and brushes to begin looking for the missing headstones.

“We did a little scraping and all of a sudden ‘clink’. We found the first stone. We measured over and ‘clink,’ we found the second stone,” Treptow said.

“These lilac bushes were probably planted here in honor of Mathilda and William way back in the early 1900’s and simply overgrew,” Treptow said. “I think that’s probably quite common in cemeteries. Nature takes over. It’s hard to keep up with Mother Nature sometimes.”

Hakes and Treptow are fourth cousins. Between the two, they are related to nearly everyone at the cemetery.

“We realized we were related to more than 75% of the residents of the cemetery,” Treptow said.

The cemetery is easy to drive by. It’s not very large. But it means something to locals like Hakes and Treptow. And the responsibility of maintaining the place is a family affair.

Hakes runs the cemetery committee. Hakes said he mostly just mows the lawn, cleans up debris and maintains the fence.

The cemetery has been taken care of by Kressin, Dallman, Gehring, and Kelm family members since 1945. It is currently cared for by descendants of John Kressin.

There are about 40 people buried in the cemetery.

The cemetery used to have a church associated with it. But the church moved to Bloomer decades ago.

In 1945 the church sold the cemetery land to Tilden Lutheran Association for $1.00. The Association was officially formed and recorded in Chippewa County on May 7, 1945.

Although the signage for the Tilden Lutheran Cemetery has the date 1886 on it, the cemetery has been in existence since 1869, Treptow said. And possibly earlier.

Treptow has become an aficionado of family history in recent years. His great-uncle, also named Martin Treptow, was awarded a Purple Heart for his actions in WWI, at a ceremony in Bloomer in July of 2022. The process of getting that Purple Heart awarded to his ancestor helped Treptow — he began to research his ancestors and what they had accomplished.

Treptow and Hakes have kept busy cleaning up the cemetery. Now, all of the family members that Treptow and Hakes thought were buried at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery have been found.

In the last few years, the living Martin Treptow has become a family history buff.

“People think I’m a nut for caring about this. But I do. These are my ancestors,” Treptow said.