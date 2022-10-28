 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Finding Family at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery

  • 0

Martin Treptow and Travis Hakes were on a mission to find all the family members buried at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery but two graves were missing. After some investigating, and landscaping they finally found the two missing family members under an overgrown bush. The cemetery has about 40 people in it. 75% of its residents are relatives of Treptow and Hakes who are 4th cousins.

TILDEN — The mission: to find every grave on record in the Tilden Lutheran Cemetery. The problem: two graves were missing.

According to findagrave.com the Tilden Lutheran Cemetery had a certain number of perpetual residents. The two that couldn’t be found were ancestors of Travis Hakes and Martin Treptow.

Treptow and Hakes began to clean and photograph headstones early this year. But they realized, in the process, that two graves they thought belonged to two quintessential family members weren’t there. The two, freshly cleaned graves belonged to other family members.

“When we cleaned the graves we found out they were two different people. They were two little children,” Treptow said. “They happened to be the children of William and Paulina Kressin.”

While doing research for a book he’s writing, Treptow realized that he and Hakes couldn’t find the gravestones for Mathilda Albertina Caroline Treptow Dallman and her husband William Gustav Dallman.

People are also reading…

But there were pictures of their grave markers on findagrave.com.

Treptow said he felt dismayed in not being able to find those two graves. Treptow and Hakes wanted to find the missing pair of ancestors. They knew they existed. But they didn’t know where on the property their headstones were.

As he thought it through, Treptow realized that graves are frequently overrun by bushes. Treptow said he remembered going to a cemetery in Cadott where his cousins are buried. An overgrown bush became a bit of a discussion between Treptow and his cousin.

“I told him to get in there and clean that out,” Treptow said.

When Treptow and Hakes realized that they couldn’t find two headstones at the cemetery in Tilden, they looked to the bushes.

Hakes decided to measure the length from one plot to another. He said the plots were pretty much the same distance from each other. So he took his measuring stick and went in each direction. As it turns out, the two missing graves were exactly where they belonged, under a lilac bush that had overgrown.

Hakes and Treptow waited until a family of birds had left the bush. They didn’t want to disturb the nest, they said.

The bush died early this fall.

Treptow said he took that as a sign. That’s where they needed to look. Mother Nature was telling them where to go seeking.

They went in and began to cut back the lilac bush.

They brought in shovels and brushes to begin looking for the missing headstones.

“We did a little scraping and all of a sudden ‘clink’. We found the first stone. We measured over and ‘clink,’ we found the second stone,” Treptow said.

“These lilac bushes were probably planted here in honor of Mathilda and William way back in the early 1900’s and simply overgrew,” Treptow said. “I think that’s probably quite common in cemeteries. Nature takes over. It’s hard to keep up with Mother Nature sometimes.”

Hakes and Treptow are fourth cousins. Between the two, they are related to nearly everyone at the cemetery.

“We realized we were related to more than 75% of the residents of the cemetery,” Treptow said.

The cemetery is easy to drive by. It’s not very large. But it means something to locals like Hakes and Treptow. And the responsibility of maintaining the place is a family affair.

Hakes runs the cemetery committee. Hakes said he mostly just mows the lawn, cleans up debris and maintains the fence.

The cemetery has been taken care of by Kressin, Dallman, Gehring, and Kelm family members since 1945. It is currently cared for by descendants of John Kressin.

There are about 40 people buried in the cemetery.

The cemetery used to have a church associated with it. But the church moved to Bloomer decades ago.

In 1945 the church sold the cemetery land to Tilden Lutheran Association for $1.00. The Association was officially formed and recorded in Chippewa County on May 7, 1945.

Although the signage for the Tilden Lutheran Cemetery has the date 1886 on it, the cemetery has been in existence since 1869, Treptow said. And possibly earlier.

Treptow has become an aficionado of family history in recent years. His great-uncle, also named Martin Treptow, was awarded a Purple Heart for his actions in WWI, at a ceremony in Bloomer in July of 2022. The process of getting that Purple Heart awarded to his ancestor helped Treptow — he began to research his ancestors and what they had accomplished.

Treptow and Hakes have kept busy cleaning up the cemetery. Now, all of the family members that Treptow and Hakes thought were buried at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery have been found.

In the last few years, the living Martin Treptow has become a family history buff.

“People think I’m a nut for caring about this. But I do. These are my ancestors,” Treptow said.

On Saturday a group of veterans, politicians, locals and descendants of Martin A. Treptow gathered at the American Legion in Bloomer to honor a serviceman who never made it home from World War I. During the ceremony, attendees gave the pledge of allegiance, listened to the story of Treptow, and saw the man honored with a 21-gun salute and the Taps bugle call.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monica Lewinsky talks shame and bullying at UW-Eau Claire

Monica Lewinsky talks shame and bullying at UW-Eau Claire

‘Poised’, ‘personal’, ‘human’, ‘lovely’ and ‘relatable’ — those are the terms that listeners used to describe Monica Lewinsky after she spoke to about 2,000 people on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls. 

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News