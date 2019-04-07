A fire Saturday afternoon at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts caused minor damage.
Firefighters arrived at 428 S. Front St. about noon Saturday and found smoke coming from a fire inside a stage door. A small plastic tote that was smoldering was removed from the building, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
Nobody was injured, and there was minor water damage to the stage area.
Authorities say the fire was caused by welding sparks that ignited combustible materials.
