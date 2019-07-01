La Crosse authorities said they rescued six distressed boaters and a dog Sunday from the La Crosse River.
No one was injured after three boats capsized at about 3:30 p.m., leaving six boaters and their dog in need of help, authorities said.
La Crosse Fire Department sent three boats and 14 members of the fire department to bring everyone stranded to shore with the help of La Crosse Police Department and Tri State Ambulance, according to the press release.
