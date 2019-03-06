Crews fought a machine shed fire for about five hours Wednesday morning in the town of Angelo.
Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to 13651 County Highway Q at 1:43 a.m. The fire engulfed the shed but did not damage two nearby buildings.
Officials said the driveway and the cold complicated accessibility to the fire, causing a more hazardous fire to fight.
Richard Brueggeman, the owner, put out a small fire with snow near the chimney earlier in the evening, authorities said. Authorities said the fire must have re-ignited during the evening. No one was injured and nothing could be salvaged. The shed was insured.
Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Monroe County Highway Department, Xcel Energy and Fort McCoy Fire Department assisted.
