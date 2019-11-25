Kickapoo Coffee will be hosting a free fireside chat with Kickapoo Tribal Chairman Lester Randall and special guests at the Temple Theatre, Thursday, Dec. 5. Hors d'oeuvres will be served at the Temple Theatre from 5:30-6 p.m., with the program to follow from 6-7 p.m. Coffee and cookies will be served at Kickapoo Coffee after the program.
This is the first time representatives of the Kickapoo Nation have been invited to address the community, here in the Kickapoo River Valley.
Modeled after a fireside chat, the conversation will also include Kickapoo language instructor Mosiah Bluecloud, of the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma, and Jenny Flinders of the University of Kansas, who has been working closely with Chairman Randall on a grant-funded project researching the history of the Kickapoo in the Upper Midwest. There will also be an open Q & A session.
You can find more information and reserve a seat on the event’s Facebook and Eventbrite page.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or event partner, reach out to Jamie Lamonde at jamie@kickapoocoffee.com. Sponsorships will help to defray the travel and housing costs of the special guests, and all remaining proceeds will be donated directly to the recently opened Kickapoo Tribal Museum.
