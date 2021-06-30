Fireworks cause burns, eye injuries

Fireworks stands are popping up around the area as we prepare to celebrate Independence Day. It’s important to remember that fireworks can be dangerous for both children and adults.

Annually, half of all those injured by fireworks are younger than 20 and 65 percent of those injuries are inflicted between June 16 and July 16.

“Each year we see injuries that result from fireworks, many of which were caused by sparklers,” said Megan Anderson, Gundersen Health System trauma and injury prevention coordinator. “Burns on the hands and face are the most prominent injuries we see. Eye injuries can also occur if fireworks are used improperly. While some of the minor burn injuries might heal over time, the more severe burns and eye wounds can cause irreversible damage.”

Anderson says that the best way to protect your family is to not use any fireworks at home. Instead, attend public fireworks displays and leave the lighting to the professionals.

If you do set off fireworks at home, Anderson offers the following tips for handling fireworks safely:

With all fireworks distance is important. The farther you are away from an explosion the better.

As a rule, never look down the barrel of a firework. That is like looking down the barrel of a loaded gun.

All fireworks should be used under adult supervision. Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

When using fireworks, treat them as if the unexpected can happen.

Soak spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.

Always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby.

Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

Young children should never handle fireworks. Let young children use glow sticks instead of sparklers. They can be just as fun but don’t burn at the 1,200 degrees that sparklers do.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0