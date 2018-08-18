Tomah Memorial Hospital is offering an American Heart Association HeartSaver First Aid CPR/AED certification class Sept. 13 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. in the hospital classrooms.
Hospital Community Outreach health educator Mandi Hoppa, MS, CHES, will lead the course that teaches skills needed to respond to and manage a first aid, choking or sudden cardiac arrest emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services personnel arrive. Hoppa said skills such as how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and other first aid emergencies will be included, in addition to adult CPR and AED use.
Cost of the class is $75. To register, contact Hoppa at 608-374-0211 or by email at MHoppa@tomahhospital.org by Sept. 6. Class size is limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.