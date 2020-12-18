 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Presbyterian to host drive-thru Nativity story
0 comments

First Presbyterian to host drive-thru Nativity story

  • 0

The First Presbyterian Church of La Crosse invites all to their free "Journey to the Manger" drive-through nativity scene, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at 233 West Ave. S., La Crosse.

This event presents an opportunity to experience the Christmas Story through music and a production featuring live animals from the safety of a vehicle. Luminaries will light the church parking lot from station to station, and at the end Christmas gift bags will available for pick up. 

For more information, visit firstpreslax.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News