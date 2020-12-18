First Presbyterian to host drive-thru Nativity story

The First Presbyterian Church of La Crosse invites all to their free "Journey to the Manger" drive-through nativity scene, from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 20 at 233 West Ave. S., La Crosse.

This event presents an opportunity to experience the Christmas Story through music and a production featuring live animals from the safety of a vehicle. Luminaries will light the church parking lot from station to station, and at the end Christmas gift bags will available for pick up.