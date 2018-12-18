The Tomah High School boys and girls powerlifting teams got their season off to a fast start Saturday at the Adams-Friendship Invitational.
Five lifters − Ethan Jewell, Blake Moseley, Hunter Eirschele, Morgan Arch and Evelyn Parrott − hit qualifying marks for the state tournament March 2-3 in Appleton.
In addition, Parrott, Maverick Ravenscorft and Evan Westpfahl finished first in their weight classes.
Tomah coach Eric Frantz said the results were a positive sign for the rest of the season.
"Based off the way everyone finished, I'm now predicting around 16-18 lifters qualifying for the state meet," Frantz said.
Boys results:
- 123 pounds - Ravenscroft, first.
- 132 - Sabin Koss, second
- 165 - Nate Spears, fouth; Coltin Riffle, fifth
- 181 - Westpfahl, first; Osiris Welch, second
- 198- Jewell, second; Sean Gadbois, fourth
- 220 - Royce Roberts, third; Moseley, third; Ben Eckdahl, fourth
- 242 - Jason Burch, fourth
- 275 - Calvin Mitch, second
Girls results:
- 114 - Eirschele, second
- 132 - Macy Arch, fifth
- 148 - Ally Fleming, fourth
- 181 - Morgan Arch, second
- 198 - Parrott, first
Of the 21 Tomah lifters who competed, 18 received a medal. Frantz said a combination of grades, injuries and family obligations kept another 15 lifters from making the trip.
Frantz said his lifters performed well in a competitive field that included Necedah, Mauston, Holmen, Adams-Friendship and La Crosse Central.
"Overall, I was very happy with the way our kids went out and competed," Frantz said. "It's nice for our kids to compete against these other teams and learn to work hard in the weight room to get stronger."
He said his younger lifters responded well to their first bout of interscholastic competition.
"At this first meet, a lot of our younger kids got a chance in a competitive environment to realize how resilient their bodies are and how much weight they can truly lift when they dig deep inside themselves," Frantz said. "I'm hoping that they'll take this newfound confidence back into the weight room and work harder to prepare for our next meet."
The next meet is Saturday, Jan. 12 at La Crosse Central.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio
