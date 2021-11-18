Fixing issues without practice

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has long touted the importance of practice.

But if the Green Bay Packers offense is going to cure whatever ails it of late, the reigning NFL MVP quarterback and his crew might have to fix the issues without much on-field practice work.

Rodgers didn’t take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough-style practice inside the Don Hutson Center because of a toe injury that apparently became an issue while Rodgers was in quarantine after contracting COVID-19, and he wasn’t the only one missing out on the workout.

Wide receiver Davante Adams took part only on a limited basis because of a shoulder injury he apparently sustained in last Sunday’s 17-0 win over Seattle, and fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard has a shoulder injury of his own that kept him from practicing.

The Packers will already be without running back Aaron Jones when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after Jones suffered a right knee injury against Seattle, and left tackle David Bakhtiari’s comeback from last year’s season-ending knee injury also is in limbo after he missed his second consecutive practice after seemingly trending toward making his 2021 debut last week.

Put it all together, and an offense that ranks 20th in the 32-team NFL in total offense (339.4 yards per game), 19th in rushing (109.3 yards per game), 19th in passing (230.1 yards per game), 12th in third-down efficiency (40.5% conversion rate), 25th in red-zone efficiency (53.9% touchdown rate) and 19th in scoring (21.6 points per game) has its work cut out for it.

“Our standard is obviously to do a lot better than what we’re doing. And, a lot smoother in just the way we function as an offense,” Adams said after practice Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve still got some work to do, but I like where we are right now.”

Rodgers downplayed his absence from Wednesday’s practice and said he may be limited throughout the week because of the toe injury, the specifics of which are unclear.

Rodgers called his light workload a “mental day” for him but emphasized he will play against the Vikings after returning to the lineup against the Seahawks after missing the Nov. 7 loss at Kansas City following his positive COVID-19 test.

“I’m definitely playing Sunday,” said Rodgers, who in nine games ranks ninth in the NFL in passer rating (101.9), tied for ninth in touchdown passes (17), 17th in passing yards (2,186) and has completed 66.4% of his passes.

“I’m not sure what my (practice) status will be (on Thursday) or Friday, but I’d like to get out there if I’m feeling good enough. But it’s definitely a better week than last week being (quarantined), being able to go through all the meetings (in person, instead of on Zoom). I plan on being at practice on the field tomorrow, not sure how much involvement, I’ll do though.”

If Rodgers doesn’t practice Thursday, it’ll further extend a period in which he hasn’t had a full-fledged practice since the week of the Oct. 24 win over Washington.

After that victory, the Packers had a quick turnaround and only had walkthrough practices before their Oct. 28 win at Arizona on “Thursday Night Football.” Rodgers took part in a Nov. 1 practice, which was also a light session that came after players had the weekend off as a post-Thursday mini-bye, then tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and didn’t practice the rest of that week. He was then in quarantine all of last week and didn’t practice at all before returning to the team on Saturday, just over 24 hours before taking the field against the Seahawks.

Rodgers downplayed the fact the offense looked slightly out of sync against Seattle and disputed the notion the offense’s timing was off.

“If you watch the film back, we had multiple mental errors and just a lot of detail things that we didn’t do very well. Those need to get cleaned up for sure,” Rodgers said. “As far as the timing. I don’t know if there was a lot of timing issues that we had, it was more of the details and in the schematics that we didn’t do very well on Sunday.”

The offense also hasn’t had its full complement of wide receivers for most games or practices over the past two months, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling missing five games with a hamstring injury; Adams sitting out the Oct. 28 win in Arizona after his own COVID-19 positive test; and Lazard forced to miss that game after being deemed an unvaccinated close contact to Adams. The Packers also lost starting tight end Robert Tonyan to a season-ending knee injury against the Cardinals.

The Packers also set the bar of offensive expectations high last season, when they led the NFL in scoring (31.8 points per game) and ranked fifth in total offense (389.0 yards per game), eighth in rushing (132.4 yards per game), ninth in passing (256.6 yards per game), second in third-down efficiency (49.4% conversion rate) and first in red-zone efficiency (80% touchdown rate).

Coach Matt LaFleur is toeing a challenging line because he acknowledged after the win over the Seahawks his team — not just Rodgers — looked tired but that the offense needed practice work. Now, he must find the right balance between two diametrically opposed goals: more practice time to fix the offense, but less on-field work to give his guys sufficient rest with two more games to play before the Week 13 bye.

“Really, if you trace it back, I mean shoot, we haven’t really practiced a whole bunch,” LaFleur admitted. “Basically, the week before Arizona was all walkthrough, so it’s not like (Rodgers) was getting a ton of time with these guys. Then, we had different receivers the last time he played (against the Cardinals). And then, you’re getting all these guys back, so naturally there was probably a little bit of a dip from our passing game.

“But I think it’s everybody. We’ve got to get back out on the practice field. We need those guys just to continue to work on the timing portion, making sure that the details of our route depths and our assignments are on point. Because I think right now, if you just look at as a whole, there is opportunity out there for us. I know we can execute at a higher level. I know we can coach at a higher level. We’re just a little bit off with some of the details, and I think that’s really hurt us throughout the course of the season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0