The Coca-Cola Company's world-famous soda has had quite the history since its introduction in 1886. Atlanta pharma-cist John S. Pemberton originally touted the drink as a tonic, one containing cocaine and caffeine-rich extracts. The cocaine was removed from the recipe in 1903, and Coca-Cola has been a staple drink in American culture ever since.

Many customers have even found unexpected uses for the beverage, which has an acidic pH of roughly 2.7. Here are a few unexpected life hacks you can try with Coke.

1 Clean your toilet

According to "Today," Coca-Cola can be an effective toilet cleaner. To try out this cleaning tip, pour Coca-Cola along the edges of the toilet bowl and let it soak overnight. In the morning, you will "wake up to a spotless toilet."

CNET reported that this is a great way to remove grime and stains from your toilet bowl. However, it should be noted that Coke will clean stains, but it doesn't disinfect.

2 Fertilize your garden

Coca-Cola is a perfect fertilizer for gardenias, azaleas and grass. "Pouring a small amount like 15 to 20 milliliters of Coca-Cola once in a while around the base of these plants can deliver helpful nutrients to the plants, resulting in better flowers!" Balcony Garden reported. "It can also be a good lawn fertilizer, promoting the growth of grass, thanks to the CO content and plants love it!

2 As soda drinks also have traces of potassium, carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur, and sodium, they contribute to the overall growth of the foliage."

3 Braise your meats

Coca-Cola can be a huge help in the kitchen for those looking for a way to up their barbecue game. Adding Coca-Cola to a traditional braise, in place of red wine, for a brisket or pot roast can add a sweetness to your final product, Southern Kitchen reported. Reducing the cooking liquid after removing the meat can introduce more of the soda's spiced flavors as well.

4 Remove rust and loosen bolts

According to Car Hop, Coca-Cola can dissolve metal oxides and break up rust due to its carbonation.

While the soda works more slowly than your average rust remover, it can be a cheaper alternative for loosening rusted bolts.

To remove rust with CocaCola, you will need to follow a few steps.

1 Pour the soda onto the rust and gently rub the area with folded-over aluminum foil.

2 Once pieces begin to flake off , you can switch over to a sponge and repeat the process.

3 After the rust has been successfully removed, clean off the Coca-Cola from the affected area with soap and water.