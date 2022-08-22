Flowering photos of the day Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 5 Lily pads lingering along the Black River on French Island. Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse Blooming now, Cardinal flower grows individually in many Mississippi and Wisconsin river bottoms and along some streams. Jerry Davis photo A late bloom for the clematis, this bud is just about open. Mary Peterson photo Allium looks refreshed after the rain Kate Hoff, Sparta Hydrangeas offer a sea of green Aug. 12 for Irishfest in La Crosse. Steve Kiedrowski, La Crosse Related to this story Most Popular La Crosse County Jail reports death of inmate An incarcerated man who attempted suicide last week has succumbed to his injuries. Watch now: Outdoor sporting goods store opens at edge of Cashton Steve Cahalan also reports about a pizza restaurant closing in La Crosse. Divorces Divorces granted in La Crosse County: 2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead and two more were found in need of medical attention. Man arrested after using fecal matter to graffiti school door An arrest was made Wednesday and a La Crosse man charged Thursday after the discovery of a harmful image created with human fecal matter. Man who hijacked school bus full of children, buried them in van is being released Three men buried the children, ages 5 to 14, along with their bus driver in an old moving van. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later. Two arrested after controlled meth buys Two men appeared Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court following unrelated incidents involving controlled buys of methamphetamine. WATCH NOW: High school football: G-E-T drops season opener after lengthy delay GALESVILLE — The Paul Anderson era of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau football got off to an atypical start Friday night, as a weather delay of just … La Crosse Sheriff's Office investigating suicide attempt at jail An investigation has been launched into a suicide attempt in the La Crosse County Jail. High school baseball: Baseball has always been king for Scott Bagniefski After gathering his players and assistant coaches out on the right-field line at Copeland Park, Aquinas High School baseball coach Scott Bagni…