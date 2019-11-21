Hospitals have unique energy challenges.
Take, for example, air flow and ventilation. Hospitals are required to maintain areas with positive pressure, negative pressure and neutral pressure, and it take lots of energy to deliver appropriate levels to the right areas.
Tomah Health was recognized for facing those challenges Wednesday, when representatives from Wisconsin Focus on Energy visited the facility. They announced the hospital has received over $100,000 in financial incentives to help offset the cost of energy-efficient equipment and design.
Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart said ventilation was the biggest energy challenge for the hospital, which broke ground in September 2017 and opened Oct 2.
"All the air-handling units suck a lot of energy," Stuart said. "By having the proper design, we were able to reduce some of those energy costs."
Stuart said other energy-efficiency measures include LED lighting with occupancy sensors and efficient chillers and boilers. He also said the "envelope" of the building was designed to mitigate seasonal changes.
Focus on Energy program manager Francisco Sayu said the measures are projected to save over 20 million kilowatt hours of electric and nearly 360,000 therms of natural gas. He said savings represent enough energy to power 1,736 homes for a full year. For the hospital, it means saving $108,000 per year in utility costs.
Tomah Health and the architects of the 140,000-square-foot facility worked with Focus on Energy and its utilities, Alliant Energy and We Energies. Mary Eiler-Radl, Alliant Energy account manager, said energy efficiency concepts were developed before the first bulldozer appeared on the site.
"Often times ... we are approached by people who are building, and by the time they contact us, they have already designed their facility, and it's extremely difficult to backtrack to make it energy efficient" she said.
She said Focus on Energy represents "a huge sea change in making energy efficiency part of construction from the first day, from the ground up."
Focus on Energy was created by the state legislature in 1999 and partners with consumers, utilities, businesses, non-profits and government agencies to help residents and businesses make cost-effective energy choices. According to Focus on Energy, the program has helped residents and business save $319 million in energy costs since 2001.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
