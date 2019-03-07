Laura Joy, winner of the Great River Folk Festival songwriting contest in 2017, returns to La Crosse for a March 22 concert at The Grand Hotel Ballroom, 207 Pearl St.
A nationally touring artist who has been compared to artists ranging form Joni Mitchell to Natalie Merchant, Joy has opened for and shared stages with artists including Greg Brown, Robbie Fulks and Restless Heart.
Her show at the Grand Hotel Ballroom (above The Pearl Ice Cream Parlor) starts at 8 p.m., with doors open at 7. Admission is $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.