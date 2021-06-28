Foot fault: Young sprains ankle in freak encounter with ref

It’s hard to envision the Hawks advancing to the NBA Finals if Young is not at least some semblance of himself the rest of the series.

“Of course, he’s our best player,” teammate Danilo Gallinari said. “If we had to play without him, it’s tough.”

Young was injured after he threw a pass that was deflected by Jrue Holiday. The Hawks guard turned to run back on defense, only to step on the foot of ref Sean Wright, who was standing just out of bounds.

It was simply an accident, but that didn’t make it any less painful for Young.

“I didn’t see him,” he said. “I guess I’ve got to have eyes in the back of my head now to see who’s behind me.”

Young remained down on the court until the next whistle. He hobbled first to the bench and then to the locker room to be examined.

The Atlanta crowd roared when Young returned to the sideline early in the fourth quarter, having been cleared to go back in the game.

But he was limping noticeably and grimacing when he dribbled up the court. Young made only one of four shots in the fourth period, ruining what had been a bounce-back performance from a tough outing in a 34-point rout by the Bucks in Game 2.