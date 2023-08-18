The nine-week high school football regular season begins Thursday night and all throughout the two-plus months of action, key matchups loom to help decide conference titles and more. Here’s a list of Chippewa County games to watch from now until the postseason.

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott, Friday

The Hornets beat the Orioles last season for the first time since 2004, adding some punch back into the rivalry. Both squads return strong rosters from a year ago and Friday’s game could serve as an early big jolt of pep and confidence for the winning team.

Chi-Hi at Hudson, Sept. 1

The Raiders shared the Big Rivers title with River Falls last year and return this season with plenty of talent for the defense. This game opens up the Big Rivers season and could give the winner an early leg up in what should be a spirited battle for the league crown.

Thorp at McDonell, Sept. 1

Offensive fireworks could be flying heading into Labor Day weekend when the Macks host the Cardinals. Both teams bring back firepower from strong 2022 seasons where McDonell won the Central Wisconsin West Conference championship and Thorp finished 7-1 with its only loss coming to unbeaten Owen-Withee.

St. Croix Falls at Bloomer, Sept. 1

Northwestern, St. Croix Falls and Cumberland have dominated to top spots in the Heart O’North in recent years and the Blackhawks will have a chance to move back towards the top of the league by starting conference play at home versus the Saints.

Menomonie at Chi-Hi, Sept. 8

One of the longest running rivalries in the state, the Cardinals and Mustangs meet for the 111th time during the fourth week of the regular season. This game will serve as an early-season litmus test for both teams in the Big Rivers battle. The series is tied for the ninth longest in state history with Algoma and Sturgeon Bay, according to WisSports.net.

McDonell at Bruce, Sept. 14

The Macks won their first conference title since 1997 a season ago with the Red Raiders close behind in second. This Thursday night special could prove to be a vital matchup once again in the Central Wisconsin West Conference.

Lake Holcombe at New Auburn, Sept. 15

The Chieftains won the battle for the Birch Tree Axe last season 50-8 in the first game between the teams since 2011. With future conference realignment possibly altering the frequency of this matchup, both teams should be extra motivated to put the trophy in their case.

Spring Valley at Cadott, Sept. 29

The Cardinals won the Dunn-St. Croix title in 2022 and bring back many key players this season. The Hornets want to be a factor in the race and will get their shot at the champs in the final of three straight home games just past the midway point of the regular season.

Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd, Sept. 29

Any conversation about the Cloverbelt title starts with the Ramblers and the Orioles will have a chance against the defending Division 7 state champions in the seventh week of the season at Oriole Park.

Cornell at Lake Holcombe, Oct. 13

Rivals turned co-op partners returned to rivals meet on the final night of the regular season. This matchup has only been played once since 2011, a 39-0 Chieftains win in 2021.