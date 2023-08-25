Stanley-Boyd looks to improve to 2-0, Cadott and Bloomer aim to bounce back from opening losses and 8-man teams open their seasons in the second week of the regular season around Chippewa County.

Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis

Records: Bloomer (0-1), Eau Claire Regis (0-1)

Previous Matchup: Eau Claire Regis 43, Bloomer 0 (2022)

All-Time Series: Eau Claire Regis leads 2-0

Matchup: The Blackhawks and Ramblers were defeated in the opening week and will meet on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Carson Park...Regis won the Division 7 state championship last season and opened this year with a 26-0 defeat at Prescott last Friday. Running back Brayden Albee ran for 46 yards and Evrett Tait added 42 as the Cardinals limited the Ramblers to 109 yards on the ground...Regis has won both all-time meetings with the Blackhawks in the recently established nonconference series, taking shutout wins in 2021 and 2022.

Cadott at Pittsville

Records: Cadott (0-1), Pittsville (1-0)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 26, Pittsville 6 (2022)

All-Time Series: Cadott leads 2-0

Matchup: The Hornets hit the road to Pittsville for a nonconference battle with the Panthers...Pittsville opened the season last Thursday with a 36-14 win in Augusta. Running back Dawson Luther ran for 163 yards and three scores as the Panthers put up 252 yards on the ground while quarterback Jacob Hardinger added 129 passing yards and a score on 6 of 7 through the air...Cadott has won both nonconference games between the teams with victories in 2021 and 2022.

Marathon at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Marathon (1-0), Stanley-Boyd (1-0)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 36, Marathon 28 OT (2022)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 6-1

Matchup: The Orioles welcome the Red Raiders to Oriole Park as both teams look to improve to 2-0....Marathon started the season with a 28-14 win over Kenosha Christian Life last Friday, scoring 15 points in the second half to secure the victory...Marathon finished 3-6 a season ago and is coached by Stanley-Boyd alum Ryan Winkler...The Orioles have won three in a row in the all-time series since the teams started playing nonconference play in 2019. The first was a 34-14 Oriole victory on Oct. 29, 1996, a Division 4 first-round playoff matchup.

Athens at Cornell

Records: Athens (5-3 in 2022), Cornell (2-6)

Previous Matchup: Athens 54, Cornell 22 (2022)

All-Time Series: Athens leads 2-0

Matchup: The Chiefs host the Bluejays to start 8-man action...Both teams will have many new faces on the field this season. Athens returns on All-Central Wisconsin East Conference player with sophomore running back/defensive back Kamden Zarnke...Cornell senior defensive lineman Carter Harycki was a first team All-Central Wisconsin West Conference selection last year...The Bluejays have won both meetings since the teams started playing in 2021.

Lake Holcombe at Gilman

Records: Lake Holcombe (1-7 in 2022), Gilman (7-3)

Previous Matchup: Gilman 50, Lake Holcombe (2022)

All-Time Series: Series tied at 9

Matchup: The Chieftains make the short trip to Gilman to face the Pirates in an 8-man opener...The Pirates made the playoffs in 2022, defeating Three Lakes 52-42 before falling to eventual state champion Wausau Newman 48-14...Senior running back Troy Duellman (890 rushing yards, 15 TDs) earned second team All-CWEC honors a season ago...Running back Trent Nitek and wide receiver/tight end Ryley Craker were All-CWWC honorable mentions in 2022 for Lake Holcombe...The Chieftains and Pirates have split their 18 all-time meetings. Last year’s Gilman win was the first game in the series since Lake Holcombe earned a 26-14 victory in the 1998 Division 6 playoffs on the way to the Chieftains’ state title.

New Auburn at Owen-Withee

Records: New Auburn (0-8 in 2022), Owen-Withee (8-0)

Previous Matchup: Owen-Withee 56, New Auburn 6 (2022)

All-Time Series: Owen-Withee leads 2-0

Matchup: The Trojans hit the road to face the Blackhawks in an 8-man season opener...Owen-Withee logged an 8-0 record last season, but was ineligible for the playoffs due to WIAA rules...The Blackhawks return All-CWEC running back Colin Dallman (1,107 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns), linebacker Ryan Nelson and defensive lineman Vince Henke...The Trojans have back All-CWWC picks Kai Harder and Austin Woolever...The Blackhawks have won both matchups since the team’s started playing 2021.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

