For Aaron Rodgers, 2023 return will hinge on own feelings — but return of vets wouldn’t hurt

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind about playing next season, and the Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback made it very clear Wednesday what the overarching factor will be in his decision.

“I think first and foremost, it’s going to be my own physical and mental health,” the 39-year-old Rodgers said during his usual weekly Q&A session with reporters at his locker, as the Packers prepped for their trip to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s must-win Christmas Day matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

“And, how I’m feeling about committing to another year or two or three down the road, that grind. But those relationships are really important to me.”

Rodgers is under contract through the 2024 season, although he said at the time of signing his three-year, $150 million extension that he would approach it as a year-to-year decision.

“Certainly, that’s an offseason type of decision. But surely, yeah,” Gutekunst replied when asked if he wants Rodgers to return next year. “I mean, we want all our guys back. We made a big commitment to him this offseason, so that was obviously something that was really important to us.

“But, like we’ve talked about in the past, this is something we’ll sit down with him after the season. And it will be something we do together and move forward that way.”

Gutekunst emphasized that the structure of Rodgers’ contract makes it clear that the Packers plan on having him as their quarterback in 2023.

“It was a very big commitment on our part,” Gutekunst said. “It wasn’t certainly for one year.”

Rodgers is scheduled to make a fully guaranteed $59.5 million next season, which would be his 19th in the NFL and 16th as the Packers’ starting quarterback. All but $1 million of that is in the form of an option bonus, which means Rodgers would count only $31.6 million against the 2023 cap and the rest would be spread over future years.

Rodgers enters Sunday’s game at Miami having completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,093 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a passer rating of 92.3 — a number that would be the lowest of his career as a starter if the season ended today.

The 10 interceptions are the most he’s thrown in a season since 2010, when he threw 11, and is more INTs than he threw during his back-to-back NFL MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 combined (nine).

Some of that statistical downturn has been because of a broken thumb he suffered in an Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London, combined with injured ribs he suffered at Philadelphia on Nov. 27. His unfamiliarity with a revamped wide receiving corps in the wake of the team trading star wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March hasn’t helped, either.

But, with the emergence of rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, the offense has improved of late, and Rodgers has certainly forged a closer connection to each of them.

When asked during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday whether Doubs’ and Watson’s potential might factor into his decision-making on retirement, Rodgers downplayed how much their improved play will be part of his thought process — even though earlier this season he said very clearly that it would.

Rodgers didn’t explain on Wednesday why he gave two different answers to the same question two months apart — especially with both Doubs and Watson having flashed No. 1 wide receiver-level potential — but he was very clear that keeping some of the veteran core intact in 2023 will be part of the decision.

Among the veteran players that Rodgers surely would like to see return are wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis, left tackle David Bakhtiari and kicker Mason Crosby, although there are at least three free-agents-to-be — wide receiver Allen Lazard, tight end Robert Tonyan and left guard Elgton Jenkins — who Rodgers would probably like to see stay.

“It’s more than just those guys,” Rodgers said of Cobb, Lewis and Bakhtiari. “I think there’s three or four other guys on offense who have unsettled futures.

“I’m sure keeping those guys around would definitely give me something to look forward to, because those relationships are so important to me — but also important the roles they play on our football team. … Those are the kind of glue guys you love having back and would obviously have a tiny impact on the decision.”

The 32-year-old Cobb, whom Gutekunst re-acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans in in 2021 at Rodgers’ behest after the team let Cobb walk as a free agent after the 2018 season, said he hasn’t made up his mind about his own future and didn’t want to speculate on how it might influence Rodgers’ decision.

“I can’t speak for him. I think that’s a question that he has to answer, he has to figure out for himself — just like we all do,” Cobb said Wednesday. “I have things to figure out, too. We’ll see where life takes us.

“Do I know if I want to keep playing? I’ve played football for 12 years (in the NFL). I’ll always love this game. I have always loved this game. But there will be a day when I’m not playing anymore. Whether that’s in 2023 or 2027, I don’t know.

“But I’m not really thinking about that right now. That’s something that once the season is over and I sit down with my family, I’ll make that decision.”