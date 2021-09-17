For Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, the message to Packers players (and fans) is simple: ‘We’re going to be OK’

To that end, Rodgers felt it was important the performance be met with the requisite critiques but not overemphasized. And he acknowledged his messaging — from his postgame press conference, to his weekly appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, to his Q&A session with reporters on Thursday.

So while fans might’ve wanted him to exhibit more concern or be angrier about the overall performance, Rodgers’ approach was calculated, with his intended target not necessarily fans but his own teammates, especially younger ones who haven’t experienced everything he has.

That’s why, after the team’s 1-2 start in 2014, Rodgers uttered his ubiquitous “R-E-L-A-X” line on his weekly ESPN Wisconsin radio show, and why he told the world he thought the Packers could “run the table” in 2016. Both times, the Packers bounced back and reached the NFC Championship Game.

So while he didn’t have any catchphrases on Thursday, he did have intent.