For Allen Lazard, uncertain #$@!% future looms following Packers’ season-ending loss

GREEN BAY — Maybe, when Allen Lazard is on the football field or out on the town with his buddies, he swears a blue streak that would make one of those Comedy Central Roast TV specials look reverent.

But during his four-plus seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the do-all-the-dirty-work wide receiver wasn’t one to utter dirty words in his conversations with reporters. One of the leading vote getters for the annual Tom Mulhern Stand-Up Guy award this season, Lazard has long been one of the more thoughtful and media-engaged players in the Packers’ locker room.

So, it was more than a smidge unexpected that the free agent-to-be, in the aftermath of Sunday night’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, used some uncharacteristically colorful language when discussing the defeat and the uncertain future he and the team face heading into the offseason.

Lazard was especially, uh, potty-mouthed when asked about whether he expected quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return next season.

“I don’t (expletive) know (expletive),” Lazard replied, albeit in an even-keeled tone. “I don’t know where I’m going to be at. (I) can’t worry about somebody else.”

Thrust into the No. 1 receiver role when the Packers traded soon-to-be three-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, Lazard has career-best and team-leading totals in receptions (60) and receiving yardage (788). His six touchdowns were two fewer than his eight-touchdown season in 2021 and one less than rookie wideout Christian Watson’s seven this year.

For a player affectionately called a “goon” by head coach Matt LaFleur for his willingness to do all the thankless jobs the offense requires — specifically blocking, something Lazard is a master of — Adams’ departure was supposed to afford him a more meaningful role as a pass-catcher, an aspect of his game Lazard has long felt was underappreciated.

While he surpassed his numbers from last season (40 receptions, 513 yards), Lazard admitted last month that his stats weren’t where he expected them to be.

Although he also led the team in pass targets (100), he averaged only 6.1 targets over the final eight games, and those numbers were wildly up-and-down: He was targeted 11 times against Tennessee on Nov. 17 and against Miami on Dec. 25, but he was also targeted only three times at Philadelphia on Nov. 27 and only twice against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19.

Watson, by comparison, averaged 6.5 targets over the final eight games and was never targeted fewer than five times in that span. Overall, Watson was targeted as much or more than Lazard in five of the eight games.

Perhaps that’s why Lazard sounded like a player who anticipates being elsewhere in 2023 after catching four passes for 41 yards — and scoring the Packers’ lone touchdown — against the Lions.

“Definitely going into the game, I had a realization that my first game here and potentially last game — which it is — was going to be versus the Lions at home,” Lazard said, recalling his 2018 debut with the Packers in the regular-season finale after being signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. “I took just a few moments to soak it all in and pat myself on the back, I guess, and just be thankful for this opportunity and this experience to be here for four-plus years now.

“To see the growth that I’ve made, not only on the field but more so off the field, and come into my own, I feel like a lot of times throughout my career, especially early on, it could’ve gone a lot differently. But I’m still here now. I’m just thankful for that.”

Lazard, who didn’t participate in any of the team’s offseason program as he waited to sign his one-year, $3.986 million restricted free agent tender, surely would have liked the security of a longer-term deal last offseason, but that never materialized.

Maybe that explains why, in answers to two different questions, Lazard referred to his pay grade.

Asked what was wrong with the Packers’ offense this season, Lazard replied, “I don’t know. I don’t get paid to criticize the offense.”

And asked if he thought changes were coming in the offseason, he said, “Once again, I don’t get paid enough to answer those questions.”

Just what Lazard’s market will be in free agency is hard to say. It’s also possible that for as underappreciated as he might’ve felt in Green Bay, coach Matt LaFleur and offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, a former offensive line coach, appreciated him and his toughness and skillset more than other teams will.

“He opens up your playbook,” Stenavich said late in the year. “Obviously, he can do a great job in the passing game with a bunch of different routes and depths in the routes and all that stuff. But he also allows you to attack certain defenses. Where normally you would need a tight end to do the blocking, you can use him in a lot of instances to give yourself advantage. … He’s definitely a really good piece for our offense to give us the best schematic advantage.

Added LaFleur: “He’s been huge. Just a guy that obviously has a great rapport with Aaron. You can always trust he’s going to do the right thing, be where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there. And then I think the thing that gets lost a lot of times when you talk wide receiver play is just, I mean he's an enforcer in the run game. ... This guy, he can do it all.”

The only question now is where he’ll be doing it next season after a year that seemed to be unfulfilling to him on multiple levels.

“It’s been very tough. Not only physically and mentally, but emotionally as well,” Lazard said. “Just the frustrations as an individual and collectively as a team of not being able to be where we wanted to be and having the success that we knew we could have.

“I think everyone in this locker room knows that we should be playing in the playoffs next week, and it’s a huge disappointment that we’re not.”