For Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a year of striving for consensus in a divided state

Walz has said he will seek guidance from an outside expert, blue-ribbon commission and new DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, who previously led Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. Leaning on outside experts and stakeholders has been a hallmark of Walz’s year-old administration. From DHS to climate change to school finance, Walz has appointed working groups, panels and subcabinets that inform — and sometimes delay — his decisions.

“If you are going to cut down a tree, spend nine-tenths of your time sharpening the ax before you go at it. We spend a lot of time on the front end making sure we’re thoughtful,” Walz said, adding that people are more inclined to help address an issue if they feel they have buy-in from the start.

But his reliance on thoughtful process has not always endeared him to parts of the Democratic base that helped elect him.

He must also navigate divisive proposals to build a copper nickel mine on the edge of the Boundary Waters and replace the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. Environmentalists have pressed Walz’s administration to block the projects. So far, he has resisted.

