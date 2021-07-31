For Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, accolades mean ‘everyone else gets to see what I always thought I was’ (copy)

“I love the love. Because that’s something that was rarely received to me. It’s cool, but at the same time, it’s also humbling, because I know where I came from, so it always pushes me.”

And yet, when asked what he does for an encore after a breakout season that ended with two interceptions against the GOAT, Tom Brady, in the Packers’ season-ending NFC Championship Game loss to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Alexander replied, “The next step would be blocking out the noise.” (But not the noise of the original song he wrote about that game, though he refused to share the tune with reporters.)

Asked what that meant, Alexander’s answer was surprising: He had to block out all those accolades and affirmations he had so desperately chased over the years to prove to others what he believed about himself.

“Noise is just the praise,” Alexander said, lifting his hands off the podium to demonstrate his point.

“When people get, like, here” — Alexander raised his left hand to about eye level — “and the noise is also here” — he raised his right hand to that same level — “the more the noise interferes, then the play comes here” — he lowered his left hand to below his chest — “because of the noise.