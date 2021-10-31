For Packers’ well-traveled Rasul Douglas, victory-clinching interception just part of football odyssey

GREEN BAY — As the improbable hero of the Green Bay Packers’ season-defining 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals re-entered the visitors’ locker room at State Farm Stadium late Thursday night, the celebration was in full swing.

Rasul Douglas had just finished his post-victory Q&A session with reporters, during which the journeyman cornerback had spoken of how blessed he felt to be on the Packers’ roster after his previously nomadic NFL journey, how much his victory-clinching interception meant to him and what his path to that top-of-the-world moment had been like against a team he’d been employed by just 22 days earlier.

While the music blared, one of Douglas’ teammates greeted him by saying, ““It’s even better when it’s against the team that let you go!”

That wasn’t technically correct — unlike the Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, who’d all cut Douglas over the previous 14 months, the Cardinals hadn’t had Douglas on their active roster before the Packers had signed him off their practice squad on Oct. 6, amid Green Bay’s rash of cornerback injuries.

But the spirit of the remark was understandable: Here was Douglas, a former third-round pick-turned-NFL vagabond, delivering such a clutch play in a prime-time game where all those teams that didn’t want him could see for themselves what they’d missed.

“I’m so proud of Rasul. What a great story,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said afterward. “How special is this game? Guy’s on the street, comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing.”

What’s more amazing is how Douglas persevered to still be in the league playing for his sixth team in two years.

Drafted 99th overall by the Eagles out of West Virginia in 2017, Douglas played in 46 games (18 starts) for the Eagles and intercepted five passes over three seasons before being released at the end of training camp last summer.

Claimed on waivers by Carolina, Douglas started 11 games for the Panthers last season, breaking up nine passes. The Panthers didn’t re-sign him in March, so he signed with the Raiders, who then cut him late in camp this summer.

Douglas caught on with the Texans in time for their preseason finale, but he was little more than a camp body and was released on the final roster reduction. Cast adrift again, he signed on with the Cardinals’ practice squad.

If not for the NFL’s relaxed practice-squad rules held over from last season because of COVID-19, which allows teams to have players of any experience level on their practice squads, which had traditionally been for developing young talent, Douglas most likely would have been sitting at home this season — at least until the Packers called out of desperation.

“Blessed. Blessed. Blessed, man,” said Douglas, who faced the Packers with the Eagles in 2019 and with the Panthers last year. “You’re in a crazy mental state being in the league five years, never been on a practice squad before. And then one day, you’re just on a practice squad. You feel like you’re working for nothing.

“And then you get a call and you’re somewhere else, and you’re just playing. So I’m just thankful.”

The Packers signed the 6-foot-2, 209-pound Douglas three days after losing All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to a shoulder injury against Pittsburgh on Oct. 3. And while he didn’t play at Cincinnati on Oct. 10, he was active for the Packers’ Oct. 17 victory at Chicago.

Playing without Alexander and No. 2 cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) against the Bears that day, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive backs coach/passing-game coordinator Jerry Gray started rookie first-round pick Eric Stokes and Isaac Yiadom, who’d been with the team since August after being acquired from the New York Giants in training camp, at cornerback.

But when Yiadom had an awful opening series as the Bears drove for a touchdown, Gray went to Douglas immediately. He finished the game, then started against Washington and Arizona.

“Man, you’re talking about a guy who’s been in here three weeks, and then the next thing you know, he’s starting,” said Gray, who served as interim defensive coordinator against the Cardinals with Barry sidelined by COVID-19. “A pro — that’s what I consider him as. He doesn’t talk a lot. He’s a real quiet guy. He understands.

“He’s all business, now. He understands what he’s supposed to do. We’ve tried to make it as simple as possible for him. And he knew some of the names, and we said, ‘Hey, this is like this. This is like that.’ And he caught on real fast. When you’ve got guys like that, that hadn’t been part of the locker room in training camp and all of a sudden show up, and then the players embrace them, that means they’ve done a good job in the locker room.

“And then, they go on the football field and they make plays, that makes them a lot better, especially in our locker room.”

Judging by the locker room’s reaction to him after Thursday night’s win — and the vital role he played in that victory — it appears Douglas may have finally found a new football home — even when Alexander and King return to action.

“That was probably the first time I’ve won a game like that. So it was like a shocking feeling. Like, ‘Oh snap, we just won off that play.’ I was, like, kind of surprised,” Douglas conceded.

“That’s the team. We’re all a family. That’s how we feel about each other. We’re close. It’s just a brotherhood here. Once I got in the locker room, everybody was waiting for me, jumping up on me and just having fun.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0