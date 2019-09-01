One of the more intriguing storylines behind the Elvis Explosion to be held at the La Crosse Center next weekend has to do with a man named Robert Washington. Sometimes called “The Black Elvis,” Washington was the first African American to win the World Champion Elvis Impersonator title.
On stage he looks and sounds eerily reminiscent of “The King” — so much so that Sam Thompson, Elvis’s bodyguard, once commented on the uncanny resemblance.
Growing up in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Washington says that he fell in love with the Elvis sound the very first time he saw an Elvis movie on television.
Too shy to dance with girls even if they asked him, Washington sang and danced alone in his room as a kid. He can even recall his mother encouraging him to do Aretha Franklin “before my voice changed.”
But it was Elvis that captured Washington’s heart. For years he’d perform only for close friends. He was 19 and in the Marine Corps in 1977 when he heard the shocking news that Elvis had died. By then, his Marine Corps buddies had already nicknamed him “The King," but it wasn’t until six years later that Washington screwed up the courage to actually go on stage.
"I think I sang 'Teddy Bear,'" he recalled. "I was scared to death but it was fantastic. The band brought me on for the rest of the night and people kept yelling, 'Don't leave!'"
After that, Washington entered a number of the Elvis impersonator contests. Despite typically enthusiastic crowd reactions, he often did not do as well as he felt he deserved. Supporters suspected it was the color of his skin since some diehards believed a black man could never be a convincing Elvis.
That’s particularly ironic since Elvis clearly cited black performers like Chuck Berry as his inspiration and he was often described as a white man in a black man’s body.
Washington persevered through the prejudice he faced. “It was painful at the time,” he said, “but people began to recognize me and it definitely led to me being booked.”
As Washington’s reputation grew, he landed paying gigs all over the country. Still, unlike 75 percent or so of the 40 Elvis impersonators who are coming into La Crosse for the Elvis Explosion, Washington doesn’t do his Elvis thing as a full- time career.
“Ten years ago I tried doing it full time and I hated it because it became a job,” Washington said. “I don’t do this to become rich or famous. I do it because I love doing it — the audience knows when you’re going through the motions.”
Despite strong demand for his talents, Washington says his Elvis gigs are now just an enjoyable hobby. He has a perfect job for that. Nine months of the year Washington — whose home base is in Maine — works as a contract worker in oil refineries mostly in Texas. It’s too hot to work in the summer there so that’s when he does most of his Elvis gigs.
Among the shows he’s done this summer are 22 in Memphis and several others in Las Vegas. La Crosse’s Elvis Explosion will have $10,000 in prize money, but as a rule Washington doesn’t perform at contests any more (he’d rather do gigs with guaranteed money).
He makes an exception for La Crosse, though. “I love La Crosse and I’ve known Ronny (promoter Ronny Craig) for a long time,” Washington said. “He’s a friend of mine and it’s a well-run event."
Craig, who lives on French Island, was once an Elvis impersonator himself. This is the Explosion’s 22nd year and Craig notes that it draws fans and impersonators from all over the world.
“We’ll have people from the East Coast, the West Coast, Japan, Australia, Austria and the Netherlands,” Craig said. “We’ll have about 5,000 people for the three days — the town will be packed and the hotels will be sold out.”
For those unfamiliar with how an Explosion works, half of the impersonators go on stage Friday evening and half go on Saturday evening. They each do two songs in front of a nine-piece band with a horn section.
After Saturday night’s session, the judges pick 10 finalists to compete on Sunday for cash prizes. Although there’s money at stake, the real prize is recognition. “About 75 percent of these guys are professional entertainers,” Craig said. “If they do well here they get hired — careers can be made here.”
The people who show up to root for their favorite Elvis are also part of the entertainment. “There are always some over-the-top fans who come to the Explosion from other countries which is really cool,” Washington said.
“Fans become part of the show,” Craig said. “And the tributes are reenactments of some of Elvis’ performances.”
Craig estimated that 50 percent of Explosion attendees come from more than 100 miles away and maybe half of them weren’t even born when Elvis was alive this year busloads of Elvis fans will be coming into town from Green Bay, Milwaukee and St. Paul — plus there are the overseas contingents.
According to Craig the lasting appeal of Elvis’ music is proof that he will never be forgotten. “There’s only one Elvis,” Craig said, “but some of these guys are really good. For a fleeting moment or two you might see an image that’s absolutely spot on. That alone is worth the price of admission.”
