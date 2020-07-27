For Tramon Williams, hope remains for another Packers reunion – despite his COVID-19 concerns

“We all know what Tramon has meant to the organization, and as you know, our history goes beyond here. We were together in Cleveland,” Pettine, the ex-Cleveland Browns head coach and now third-year coordinator said in a Zoom call earlier this offseason. “When we went back and looked at last year’s tape, he was highly affective for us. He’s just that rare player who continues to play at a high level at a position you wouldn’t expect somebody to play even in their 30s, one that requires so much of their legs.

“Obviously we think very highly of ‘T,’ but we also understand the big picture part of it, the business side of it. So at this point we don’t know. It is up in the air. We don’t know how his final chapter is going to be written, whether it’s going to be here, whether it’s going to be with another team or whether he decides to retire. But just about Tramon though, this is a man who does things the right way and should be emulated. How he balances his family, his faith, his football is second to no one.

“I think it’s clear how we feel about him but it’s all part of the business end of it. But I do know it’s certainly something that’s been discussed.”