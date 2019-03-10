MADISON — The University of Wisconsin’s three-year starter at quarterback appears to have found a new home for his final season of eligibility.
Alex Hornibrook reportedly committed to Florida State following a visit this weekend, as first stated by the Tallahassee Democrat. He plans on graduating from the UW School of Business in May and will be able to play for the Seminoles immediately.
The Badgers announced Feb. 27 that Hornibrook, who compiled a 26-6 record in his three years as their starting quarterback, intended to leave the program.
Per the Tallahassee Democrat, Florida State currently has just one scholarship quarterback on its roster, sophomore James Blackman, who’s eligible to play in 2019, although the Seminoles applied for a waiver that would allow Louisville transfer Jordan Travis to play right away.
Hornibrook finished his career in the top five all-time at UW for passing yards (5,438), touchdown passes (47), completion percentage (60.5) and pass efficiency (138.1).
He struggled for the majority of the 2018 season, however, while also dealing with head and back injuries. In nine games last year, he completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 1,532 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Wisconsin begins spring practice March 26.
