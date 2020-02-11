Former Gundersen CEO named visiting scholar at Viterbo University

An author, globe trotter and former Gundersen Health System CEO is bringing his extensive experiences and expertise to the students of Viterbo University this month, serving as the school’s newest visiting scholar.

Dr. Jeff Thompson, introduced to Viterbo staff in January, has been announced as the 2020 spring semester visiting scholar for Viterbo’s D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership. Having recently returned from a multi-week research trip to Antarctica, Thompson will now begin leading classes on health-care management and servant leadership as well as guest lecturing.

“I am excited about doing this,” Thompson said. “The appeal is, I believe Viterbo has many great educators and leaders, and I think it has an opportunity to do great things. I think changing the course of someone’s life is an important activity to lean into.”

Viterbo has hosted guest scholars for more than 15 years, many international, including Abraham Haim of the Sephardic Jewish Council of Jerusalem and Russian scholar Alex Soloviev. Thompson is a novel choice for visiting scholar due to both his locality and work history.

