Forrest is a bouncy and playful friend with lots of puppy energy. Like all puppies, he is looking for a... View on PetFinder
Forrest
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers are hiring a men's hockey coach for only the third time in the last 41 years. Here are some who could be involved.
Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger opened the pizzeria in the former Rivoli Cafe space.
The girl told police she made it clear to the man that she was only 15. She also said the suspect provided her with marijuana.
The senior was honored in the regular-season home finale, and choked up when asked about his future after Wednesday's loss.
The NIT has changed since the Badgers men's basketball team last participated in 1996. If that's where Wisconsin is headed, here's a look at t…