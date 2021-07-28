Fort McCoy celebrates 246th birthday

Karla Rynes, supervisory recreational specialist, helped coordinate the breakfast and said it was very successful.

“We had 468 visitors for the breakfast,” Rynes said. “It was great to see so many of our community members stop by and participate, too, as we celebrated the Army’s birthday.”

DFMWR also had free car washes available for the Fort McCoy community. A free code was posted to the DFMWR Instagram and Twitter pages.

“We had 146 people take advantage of the free car wash, as well,” Rynes said.

In addition to DFMWR events, Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area was open for visitors on both June 11 and 12. The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts as the Commemorative Area.