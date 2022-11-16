Fort McCoy’s second four-story barracks 98% complete

Twenty months after the construction of a second transient training troops barracks started at Fort McCoy, the Army Corps of Engineers-managed project is at 98% completion.

In a Nov. 10 report, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Fort McCoy said the construction of a second four-story barracks remains on schedule and interior checklists continue. The planned completion is still for December.

The barracks, funded at $18.8 million in fiscal year 2020, resembles another barracks that was also built by current contractor L.S. Black Constructors that is adjacent to this project in the 1600 block at Fort McCoy’s cantonment area.

The first barracks, built by the same contractor, was turned over to Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works on April 1. That first barracks saw quite a bit of use as well over the summer of 2022.

This new building is four stories, will be able to house 400 people and is approximately 60,000 square feet, Green said. The building is built with the latest in construction materials and includes state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures.

The project also is part of the Fort McCoy master plan that looks to continuously upgrade the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future, said master planner Brian Harrie with the Directorate of Public Works. The project is the second of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build two more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.

“The 1600 block will be completely transformed when all of this construction is completed years from now,” Harrie said.

Harrie said this project and future projects for the 1600 block are a great example of how DPW and the Army Corps of Engineers work together to improve quality of life at Fort McCoy.

Large construction projects like this barracks project also contributes to the economic impact of local communities. Fort McCoy garrison officials said Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year FY 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.

Also for FY 2021, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $39.4 million in military construction on post. For FY 2022, that figure should also be similar, officials said.