A community forum will be held on Thursday, March 21 in the Tomah High School auditorium at 7 p.m..
The forum will discuss the Tomah Area School District’s referendum seeking $1.5 million for the next four years.
Superintendent Cindy Zahrte and business manager Greg Gaarder, along with members of the Board of Education, have scheduled the meeting for any interested school district residents to provide information and answer questions on the upcoming referendum.
Information shared will include the question that will appear on the April 2 ballot, reasons why the school district must seek to exceed the revenue limit through this referendum and the impact the referendum will have on taxpayers.
Administrators and board members will take questions from the audience.
District residents unable to attend the meeting can access materials on the referendum on the district website at tomah.education.com and are also welcome to call the district office at 608-374-7004.
