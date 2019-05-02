Forward Tomah Development Incorporated will conduct its annual meeting on Thursday, May 16 at Murray’s on Main beginning at 11:30 a.m. Keynote speaker for the event will be Andrew Bremer from MSA Professionals. Bremer will discuss Tax Incremental Funding Districts and their history and use in Tomah. He will also be available for questions.
Forward Tomah Development Incorporated is a corporation formed for the purpose of acquisition and development of industrial land. FTDI’s most notable project includes the development of Tomah’s industrial park.
FTDI has acreage available for sale and development. FTDI board president Mary Eiler Radl said it has sold most of the land that it acquired but still owns a 30-acre parcel between Interstate 90, Granite Avenue and Hwy. CA. The property has been on the market for years, and Radl said FTD is “asking fair market value for the property.”
Menu options for lunch include either apple butter ham or grilled chicken with citrus salsa. Both are served with a California vegetable blend and a spring salad with mini cheesecakes for dessert. Cost for the luncheon is $25 and RSVP to the Tomah Chamber is required in advance by calling 608-372-2166.
Membership in FTDI is $50 per year.
