Government offices and many businesses in La Crosse will be closed Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday. A partial list includes:
GOVERNMENT OFFICES: City, county, state and federal government offices in La Crosse will be closed Thursday.
LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY: The library will be closed Thursday.
LA CROSSE POST OFFICE: The post office will be closed Thursday, and mail will not be delivered.
GARBAGE PICKUP: Garbage will not be picked up Thursday. It will be collected a day later than usual, for those whose garbage normally is picked up on Thursday or Friday.
MUNICIPAL BUSES: City of La Crosse buses will not operate Thursday.
VALLEY VIEW MALL: Hours for most mall stores will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
LA CROSSE TRIBUNE: The Tribune’s business office will be closed Thursday, but the circulation department will be open until 10 a.m. for telephone calls about missed newspapers.
