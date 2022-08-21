Franciscan Spirituality Center offers ‘Befriending Anger’ program

Have you found yourself experiencing the anger, frustration or helplessness of an old wound over and over, unable to get over it, as counseled by so many?

Anger is a distressing and uncomfortable emotion for most people. Historically, anger has been considered a sin, a weakness or madness. Everyone experiences and expresses anger differently due their varied backgrounds and different cultural formation.

The Rev. Christine Isham will present a weekend retreat on “Befriending Anger” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St. People can choose to participate in person at the center or virtually through Zoom videoconferencing.

“This will be a welcoming and healing space to learn about anger and explore our own anger through other senses,” Isham said. Participants can expect to gain insight into the different ways anger is processed and then reflect on their own anger through the use of writing, discussion, artistic expression and guided meditation.

Cost for commuters is $95, which includes lunch on Saturday. Guests may make an overnight retreat for $165, which includes a private bedroom, plus breakfast and lunch on Saturday.

Register online at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

The Rev. Christine Isham, Ph.D., is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and serves as a hospice chaplain in the La Crosse area. She has trained with the Lombard Mennonite Peace Center and the Transitional/Intentional Interim Ministry Specialists Association of the United Methodist Church. This program has been developed from her ministerial background, training and personal experience with befriending her anger.