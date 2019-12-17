Franciscan Spirituality Center offers body movement, prayer opportunities in 2020

Connect mind, body and spirit in the new year. The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., offers these programs centered on body movement, prayer and meditation:
Entering the New Year Through Prayer and Yoga,
- 9 a.m.to noon, Saturday, Jan. 4. Deepen your spiritual practice through guided meditation, Lectio Divina, traditional Christian prayers and yoga poses, with presenters Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $45.
Women’s Yoga Retreat
- , 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, through noon Sunday, Jan. 26. Heather Henry leads this weekend retreat to set intentions and fortify feminine energy through gentle yoga and Ayurvedic practices. Cost: $250 for overnight stay and all meals; $150 for commuters (includes two meals).
Utsaha Yoga
- , 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Jan. 6. This class incorporates strength-based sequencing and exercise bands. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
Golden Yoga
- , 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 7 and 9. A chair is used as a prop to offer modifications and balance support during this class. Instructor: Amber Moesch. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
Vinyasa Yoga
- , 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, starting Jan. 8. This yoga class links poses together with smooth sequencing to guide participants toward a sense of calm. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series.
Qigong
- , 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Jan. 9. This mind-body practice uses breathing, movement and internal focus to reduce stress and improve overall health. Instructor: Bernice Olson-Pollack. Cost: $55 for six-class series. Try this class for free on Jan. 2.
Register online at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. The Franciscan Spirituality Center welcomes people of all faith backgrounds and traditions.