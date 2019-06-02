Anyone in need of healing and support after the loss of a loved one is invited to spend a day in community with others who are experiencing grief.
“Navigating Together: A Grief Retreat” will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
“Grieving the death of a loved one involves many difficult challenges. Oftentimes, we feel overwhelmed with tasks and emotions,”’ said Jean Pagliaro, who will lead the retreat.
Through discussion, time for reflection and creative expression opportunities, participants will have opportunities to both express their grief and consider new paths that might be part of their healing.
Cost is $45, which includes lunch. Advance registration is required; call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org. Confidential financial assistance is available if cost is a barrier to attending. This program is sponsored by the George and Virginia Schneider Family Fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation.
Pagliaro is the program and retreat coordinator at the FSC. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a Master of Divinity degree. Her ministry experiences and focuses include mental health crisis response, hospital chaplaincy, grief care and programming that offers support to families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.