Franciscan Spirituality Center offers programs via videoconferencing

The Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse has scheduled several virtual retreats and programs for June.
“This is a great way for people from anywhere in the world to participate without having to leave the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Audrey Lucier, FSC director. “As we continue to monitor COVID-19 state and federal guidelines, the health of our guests, staff and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who live in our shared building is our top priority.”
“We’ve also recently launched a new podcast, a series of staff-produced video resources and a weekly e-newsletter to stay connected while the building is temporarily closed to the public,” Lucier said.
Upcoming programs include:
Prayer and Yoga, 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, presented by Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack, $15.
Let’s Get Real: Spirituality and Mindfulness in Times of Crisis, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 2-23, presented by Mike Hesch, $25.
Divorce Recovery, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 2-30, facilitated by Audrey Lucier, $15.
Living With Empathy, based on the research of Brené Brown, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, presented by Steve Spilde and Jean Pagliaro, $20.
Developing Our Inner Witness With the Enneagram, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 3-24, presented by Audrey Lucier and Steve Spilde, $45; optional individual session available for additional $30.
Collage-Making Retreat Day, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, presented by Mary Thompson, $40-$50 depending on supplies needed.
A Sheltered Day of Solitude, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, facilitated by Deb Hansen, $25, includes optional spiritual direction session.
Grief Support Circle, 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 9-30, facilitated by Jean Pagliaro, $15.
Meditation For Emotional Health, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, facilitated by Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, freewill donations appreciated.
Carving Out Your Joy, 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, facilitated by Mike Hesch, $10.
Praying With Our Bodies, Breath, Sound and the Energy of Love, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, presented Catherine Quehl-Engel, $45.
Reintegrating Back to ‘Normal’ Life, 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, and 9-10-30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, presented by Elizabeth Lewis, $50.
Daring Companions, virtual group experience for personal growth and spiritual transformation using the research of Brené Brown, first session is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, facilitated by Steve Spilde and Deb Hansen, $180 for 11-session series.
Program details are available at www.FSCenter.org.
The free, weekly support group Depressed Anonymous also meets 5:30-6:30 p.m. each Monday by phone conference. Call the FSC at 608-791-5295 for more information.
Advance registration is required; visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295. Participants will be sent a link to the Zoom videoconferencing meeting after they register. If cost is a barrier to participating in any program, please call to ask about confidential financial assistance.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!