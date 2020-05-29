Franciscan Spirituality Center offers programs via videoconferencing

The Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse has scheduled several virtual retreats and programs for June.

“This is a great way for people from anywhere in the world to participate without having to leave the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Audrey Lucier, FSC director. “As we continue to monitor COVID-19 state and federal guidelines, the health of our guests, staff and the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration who live in our shared building is our top priority.”

“We’ve also recently launched a new podcast, a series of staff-produced video resources and a weekly e-newsletter to stay connected while the building is temporarily closed to the public,” Lucier said.

Upcoming programs include:

Prayer and Yoga, 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, presented by Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Bernice Olson-Pollack, $15.

Let’s Get Real: Spirituality and Mindfulness in Times of Crisis, 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 2-23, presented by Mike Hesch, $25.

Divorce Recovery, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, June 2-30, facilitated by Audrey Lucier, $15.

Living With Empathy, based on the research of Brené Brown, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, presented by Steve Spilde and Jean Pagliaro, $20.