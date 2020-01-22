Franciscan Spirituality Center offers self-care day for health-care workers
Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer a day of self-care, support and renewal for all physicians, nurses, medical personnel, veterinarians, chaplains, social workers, therapists and counselors.

It goes by many names, but burnout, secondary trauma and compassion fatigue are real for health-care workers.

Jeannette Spilde, M.D., and Jean Pagliaro will present “Healing the Healer: A Retreat for Health-Care Workers” from 9 a .m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

Cost is $65, which includes lunch.

Enjoy the compassionate and relaxing space of retreat, learn ways to release your experiences and dedicate time to refill your physical, emotional and spiritual buckets.

Activities will include large- and small-group discussion, time for meditation or prayer, and options for journaling or other forms of self-reflection.

To register, call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.

ABOUT THE PRESENTERS:

Jeannette Spilde, MD, is a radiologist specializing in breast imaging and cancer detection. She is passionate about the hearts and souls of health-care providers, self-care, resiliency and the power of retreat.

Jean Pagliaro is the program and retreat coordinator at the FSC. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work and a Master of Divinity degree. Her ministry experiences and focuses include mental health crisis response, hospital chaplaincy, grief care and programming that offers support to families. She serves on the support team for Resilient and Trauma Informed Communities, a local initiative to create a community with shared understanding and care for those who have experienced Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and trauma.

