Franciscan Spirituality Center offers virtual evening of reflection on pandemic

By mid-March of last year, COVID-19 had forced shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders throughout the country and in our local communities. People were scared and confused. As classes were canceled and in-person gatherings were paused, few could have imagined the length and depth of this disruption.

One year later, there is hope on the horizon as the vaccines are distributed; however, the death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 500,000 people in the U.S. and more than 2.5 million worldwide.

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer a free virtual community gathering from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 11, to share experiences from this past year and to honor and remember those who have died from the virus and its complications. Through readings, prayers and mutual sharing, we will take note of this important anniversary.

FSC spiritual director Steve Spilde will facilitate the event. “Please join us as we share our strength and hope,” he said.

While this event is free to attend and open to all, registration is required. Please visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

