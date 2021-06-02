Franciscan Spirituality Center offers virtual program for caregivers

The Franciscan Spirituality Center in La Crosse will offer a virtual respite for caregivers from all walks of life, including parents, health care providers, educators, human services workers and others.

Local educator and mindfulness advocate Greg Lovell will present “The Heart of Self-Care” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, via Zoom videoconferencing. Cost is $25, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to La Crosse WAFER and ELCA World Hunger relief.

Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.

Participants will learn about the concepts of self-care and mindfulness, experience guided practices and gain tools for personal use. There will be time for discussion, reflection and small-group conversation.

Lovell is an area educator and presenter on mindfulness, social emotional learning and self-care with more than 15 years of experience. He has presented at numerous organizations, agencies and universities. He is the behavioral interventionist at Holmen Middle School, and his professional interests include neuropsychology, motivation, social emotional learning and trauma.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.