Franciscan Spirituality Center offers virtual programs for dealing with pandemic fears, grief

The Franciscan Spirituality Center offers the following virtual programs and retreats to support people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All programs are offered through Zoom videoconferencing and open to people of all (or no) faith backgrounds. Confidential financial assistance is available if cost is a barrier to attending. Please register at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.
Pandemic Grief: A Grief Experience Beyond the Norm, presented by Elizabeth Lewis, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9. Learn about the four types of grief identified as beyond the norm, how these types relate to the pandemic and specific actions that are recommended to work skillfully with the pain of loss. Cost: $15
Longest Night: An Evening of Prayer and Reflection, presented by Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Jean Pagliaro, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Through prayer and conversation on the Winter Solstice, participants will embrace the longest night and remember that all feelings and memories are OK to have during this time. Cost: Free, but registration is required.
Staying Centered in a Time of COVID and Chaos, presented by Steve Spilde, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. This gathering is designed to offer mutual encouragement and support, as well as ideas for staying healthy and whole in the midst of this chaotic time. Cost: $5.
Tonglen: Developing Compassion During Difficult Times, presented by Sharon Lukert, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan 23. Tonglen, which translates from Tibetan as “giving and receiving,” is a meditation practice of breathing in suffering and breathing out loving-kindness. This retreat will include an introduction to the foundations of the practice and provide guided meditation periods, discussion, time for questions and extensive resources to prepare participants to practice this ancient tradition with understanding and confidence. Cost: $20.
Practicing Gratitude in Challenging Times, presented by Elizabeth Lewis, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan 30. This workshop will delve into both spiritual and research-based approaches to gratitude and include guided visualizations, resilience-building gratitude practices, short writing exercises and discussion. Cost: $25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!