Franciscan Spirituality Center offers virtual programs for dealing with pandemic fears, grief

The Franciscan Spirituality Center offers the following virtual programs and retreats to support people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All programs are offered through Zoom videoconferencing and open to people of all (or no) faith backgrounds. Confidential financial assistance is available if cost is a barrier to attending. Please register at www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

Pandemic Grief: A Grief Experience Beyond the Norm, presented by Elizabeth Lewis, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9. Learn about the four types of grief identified as beyond the norm, how these types relate to the pandemic and specific actions that are recommended to work skillfully with the pain of loss. Cost: $15

Longest Night: An Evening of Prayer and Reflection, presented by Sarah Hennessey, FSPA, and Jean Pagliaro, 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Through prayer and conversation on the Winter Solstice, participants will embrace the longest night and remember that all feelings and memories are OK to have during this time. Cost: Free, but registration is required.