Franciscan Spirituality Center offers virtual serenity retreat

The Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer a virtual retreat for men and women who are members of a 12-step fellowship and active in their recovery from alcohol or drugs.

Susan Seeby, CSA, will lead "Finding Serenity in the Midst of Chaos" from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 16, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, via Zoom videoconferencing.

"How do we apply the 12 steps to our lives during a time when the entire world seems upside down? As recovering people, we are on a spiritual journey," Seeby said. "In times like these, the 12 steps and program practices are made to keep us sane and centered. Join with fellow travelers as we explore the richness of the gift of this spiritual program with practical ways to apply the steps and traditions to life when it is interrupted by unforeseen events."

Cost is $75. Confidential financial assistance to attend is available through the Norman L. Gillette Sr. Scholarship Fund. Call 608-791-5295 for more information, or register online at www.FSCenter.org.

Seeby is a spiritual director, serves on the leadership team of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Agnes in Fond du Lac, Wis., and has experienced the power of God and the 12 Steps in her own life.

